KOOL School Salute: Skyline High School

Cantare is the advanced mixed chamber choir at Skyline High School in East Mesa. They perform all over Mesa for retirement communities, home communities, and other activities. They have received superior and gold ratings at the festivals they have participated in recently. They perform all types of music, including a cappella, pop, Broadway, Disney, multicultural, jazz, and pretty much anything interesting. Cantare has also been invited to participate in the 75th anniversary ceremonies at Pearl Harbor in December 2020! Cantare's director Erin Parrott is a Skyline alumna and proud to call Skyline her home!