KOOL School Salute: Saguaro High School

The Sabercat Marching Band from Saguaro High School can be found in Scottsdale, Arizona. Saguaro opened in 1966 and the Marching Band has been a staple to the school. As one of the premier performing ensembles at Saguaro, the Sabercat Marching Band serves as a pep ensemble to rally school spirit as well as performs at festivals throughout the state of Arizona. Last year, the Sabercats went through an epic season where they grew throughout the marching season and walked away with 4th in their division at the ABODA State Marching Championships. The band program at Saguaro is currently under the direction of Mrs. Mandi Broderick with administration under Principal Ann Achtziger.