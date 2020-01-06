KOOL School Salute: Rancho Solano Preparatory Middle School

The Rancho Solano Preparatory School Middle School Choir is inclusive of students in grades 6, 7, and 8. The Choir performs at numerous events during the school year, both on and off campus. Performance highlights include annual participation in a Fine Arts Night at the Musical Instrument Museum, National Anthem performances for Major League Baseball Spring Training, and an annual on-campus Veterans Day celebration. The Choir is led by Mr. Brandon Zale.

