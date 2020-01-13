KOOL School Salute: Peoria High School

The Peoria Panther Band Program seeks to develop individual students into exemplary leaders, role models, and musicians. The student experience is placed above all else as students strive for excellence in all they do. As a member of the Peoria High School Band Program, students have the opportunity to participate in the Panther Pride Marching Band, Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, and Panther Jazz Band. These ensembles proudly represent Peoria High School and the entire Peoria community by participating in competitions and festivals across the state of Arizona where they routinely receive Excellent and Superior ratings.