KOOL School Salute: Paradise Honors School

The Paradise Honors High School Band, from Surprise, Arizona is now in its 2nd year. The PHHS Band has 25 members and has performed at a Diamondbacks baseball game and for their Panthers High School football games. Under the direction of Mr. Michael Myers, the Paradise Honors Schools Instrumental Music program has grown to include 6th-12th grade performing groups: Percussion Ensemble, Guitar Ensemble as well as High School and Middle School Concert Bands and Drumlines. Paradise District music students strive to enrich their community through positive and culturally rich musical experiences