KOOL School Salute: Northwest Christian High School

December 16, 2019
Fulton Homes School Salute
Fulton Homes School Salute
Categories: 
Community

This is an auditioned choir for students grades 10-12. We perform all genres of music, but much of our literature is a cappella, and we are focusing this year on the genres of vocal jazz and chamber music. There are 19 members of Chorale this year, and we are looking forward to participating in NAU's Jazz/Madrigal festival in February.

Tags: 
school salute
National Anthem