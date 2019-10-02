KOOL School Salute: Mountain Ridge High School

Mountain Pointe High School opened in 1991: prime among the inaugural programs at the school, were the MPHS Bands. Quickly establishing a reputation for excellence, the band program would experience more than a decade of superior ratings and state-qualifying performances in marching, concert, and jazz from 1991-2008. Performance highlights over those years include the Hollywood Christmas Parade, the Fiesta Bowl Parade, and the Fiesta Bowl National Marching Band Championship, MusicFest Orlando, and the Heritage Festivals National Concert Band "Festival of Gold". In 2017, the founding director returned to the program after a 9-year absence, and together with the students, parents, and community, is working to revive and reinvigorate the band program: the marching, concert, and jazz programs are active, improving, and growing - and are once again producing state-qualifying performances!