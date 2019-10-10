KOOL School Salute: Moon Valley High School

The Vocal Ensemble is Moon Valley High School’s premier singing group. This 19-voice group is primarily seniors, though there are a few sophomores and juniors in it as well. Participation in Vocal Ensemble is through audition only, as this group travels both in and out of state and performs in festivals.

The Vocal Ensemble sings a wide variety of music, including standard choral repertoire, vocal jazz, pop, and music from Broadway productions. This group holds several performances each year, including concerts, singing at sporting events and graduation, performing at school assemblies, and holiday caroling. Vocal Ensemble has also in past years been invited to perform in festivals in California and New York.

Moon Valley’s Vocal Ensemble is currently under the direction of Justin Jenkins.