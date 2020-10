Joseph Giacinto: Hi, my name is Joseph Giacinto. I'm a 16-year-old sophomore at Highland High School. I was born blind and taught myself how to play the clarinet. I started playing it when I was 12. I have loved music since I was a little boy. I played the National Anthem for the Arizona Diamondbacks on opening day. When I grow up, I want to become a professional musician. Performing is my passion.