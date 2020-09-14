KOOL School Salute From Home: Dylan Auer

Dylan Auer is currently in his senior year at Desert Edge high school. He is the show choir president and theater club president. He has been doing choir for nearly 6 years and theater for more than 7. Dylan loves the arts and getting to work with talented people. In addition, he plays the piano at his church, New Foundation. He said he has gotten to learn so much from the gifted people in his life like piano and guitar. He hopes to use his talents to one day make a career for himself in either voice acting or recording his music.