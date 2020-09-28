KOOL School Salute From Home: Danielle Porten

September 28, 2020
Fulton Homes School Salute
Community

Danielle Porten:  I am currently a Junior at Casteel High School and I am in Chorale which is my school's auditioned concert choir.  Singing has always been my passion since I was two years old.  I began performing in Kindergarten when I sang in a talent show.  I  have participated in the Gilbert Youth Choir and in many productions through the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center.  I also actively sing in my church choir and volunteer to sing the National Anthem at my school's sports events.  I am looking into pursuing Pharmacy after high school.  I hope to continue using my gift of music to bring joy to others and shine a little light into the world. 

