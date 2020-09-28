KOOL School Salute From Home: Danielle Porten

Danielle Porten: I am currently a Junior at Casteel High School and I am in Chorale which is my school's auditioned concert choir. Singing has always been my passion since I was two years old. I began performing in Kindergarten when I sang in a talent show. I have participated in the Gilbert Youth Choir and in many productions through the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. I also actively sing in my church choir and volunteer to sing the National Anthem at my school's sports events. I am looking into pursuing Pharmacy after high school. I hope to continue using my gift of music to bring joy to others and shine a little light into the world.