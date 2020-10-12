KOOL School Salute From Home: Avery Kronz

Avery Kronz:

Hi my name is Avery Kronz. I am a senior at Sunnyslope high school and I am 17 years old. I have a twin brother who is my other half. You can always find us singing together. This is my second year in Vocal Ensemble at my school which is varsity level choir. I am going to miss VE after high school graduation, but I hope to continue choir in college. I plan on going to The University of Arizona to become a Veterinarian. I love Ajs iced tea and going on adventures. I am also an associate at In-n-out Burger and love every minute of working there. I’m very hardworking and can’t wait to accomplish all of my goals.