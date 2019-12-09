KOOL School Salute: Chaparral High School

Chaparral High School Symphonic Orchestra is comprised of twenty-six students in grades 9-12. They have participated in numerous festivals including AMEA Regional Orchestra Festival, Arizona All-State Festival, and ABODA Area Concert Festivals. There are many students that participate in the Phoenix Youth Symphony and the Scottsdale Youth Philharmonic Orchestras. Chaparral High School offers three levels of string orchestra for the beginner to the advanced student. The Chaparral Orchestra Program is under the direction of Shana Roberts.