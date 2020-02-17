KOOL School Salute: Centennial High School
February 17, 2020
The words Bel Canto mean “beautiful singing”. Bel Canto Choir is the top “varsity” ensemble at Centennial High School. This group consists of 24 singers who do a variety of music and touring throughout the school year. Along with the 4 school concerts they hold a year, Bel Canto also sings at hospitals, retirement homes, festivals, competitions, and other community functions. To be in this audition-only group you have to not only be talented at singing but have good leadership skills, motivation, and a positive attitude.