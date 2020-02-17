KOOL School Salute: Centennial High School

The words Bel Canto mean “beautiful singing”. Bel Canto Choir is the top “varsity” ensemble at Centennial High School. This group consists of 24 singers who do a variety of music and touring throughout the school year. Along with the 4 school concerts they hold a year, Bel Canto also sings at hospitals, retirement homes, festivals, competitions, and other community functions. To be in this audition-only group you have to not only be talented at singing but have good leadership skills, motivation, and a positive attitude.