KOOL School Salute: Casteel High School

Casteel Encore is a jazz choir made up of 12 students, mostly juniors and seniors. Encore began just two and a half years ago and has been winning superiors awards at every festival since it's inception. They have performed in NYC, Anaheim, Hollywood, and Flagstaff. Casteel is a new high school in the Chandler district, opening it's doors in 2015. In just five years, Casteel choirs have already received national acclaim as one of the top choral programs in the country.