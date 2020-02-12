KOOL School Salute: Brophy High School

Dr. Robinson holds a Bachelor of Music in clarinet performance from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. He also earned a Master of Music from ASU and completed his Doctorate of Musical Arts in fall 2019. Before joining the Brophy faculty in 2019, Dr. Robinson studied solo and chamber repertoire at the Belgium Clarinet Academy (Oostende, Belgium) with clarinetist Robert Spring and Eddy Vanoosthuyse. Currently, Dr. Robinson serves as a Teaching Artist and Board of Directors member for Daraja Music Initiative (DMI), and Cactus Chamber Musicians. Dr. Robinson is also the Principal Clarinetist with Chandler Symphony Orchestra, and Phoenix Opera.

The Brophy/Xavier Band Program consists of five ensembles including, Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, and Pep Band. Nearly, 100 students enrolled at both Brophy College Preparatory, and Xavier College Preparatory participate in one of our five ensembles daily here in Phoenix, Arizona.