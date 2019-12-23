KOOL School Salute: Arizona School of the Arts

Arizona School for the Arts is a unique gem among Arizona schools. We are a 5th grade through 12th grade non-profit public charter school with a special focus on performing arts – music, theatre, and dance. Academic faculty are content-area experts with a passion for teaching and many of our teaching artists are also professional performing artists. However, it is important to note, we are also a school with high academic standards. Our graduates are admitted to top colleges and universities throughout the nation, and our test scores are among the highest in the state. ASA students thrive intellectually, creatively, and emotionally in a culture that is committed to personal expression, inclusivity, risk-taking, empathic reasoning, and problem finding. ASA graduates are smart, talented, and globally minded – impressive individuals who are college prepared and life prepared.

The Arizona School for the Arts Guitar Department, directed by Joshua Pierce, is an excelling program predicated on the concept of students becoming active, thoughtful and knowledgeable members of the classical guitar community at large. This concept is seen through via a whole-child approach to a curriculum steeped in historical studies, technique and reading proficiency, and overall performance development (both as soloists and ensemble performers). The ASA Guitar Department is also extremely active in hosting many of the world’s leading classical guitarists who present masterclasses to our students. Judicaël Perroy, Thibaut Garcia, and Martha Masters are among such guest artists and later this school year we will have the honor of having the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet work with our students. Many of our students continue in their classical guitar performance studies in college having gone on to study at schools such as the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, and Oklahoma City University amongst others.