KOOL School Salute: Apollo High School

The Apollo High School Vocal Ensemble is the premiere choral ensemble at Apollo High School. The choral group prides itself on communicating sincere messages through expressive musical performances and inspires young musicians and audiences alike. The group has had vast success in the last couple of years having recorded an album, received multiple superior ratings at choral festivals including the NAU Jazz/Madrigal Festival, sang at care facilities as community service projects, and toured throughout Arizona and California. As a central figure in the Apollo High School community, Vocal Ensemble students are leaders in academics, musicianship, character, and integrity and strive to continue a tradition of choral and academic excellence.