Fulton Homes School Salute From Home: Sydney Swanson

Sydney Swanson: Sydney is a 14 year old freshman at AAEC. Sydney is a singer, songwriter, actress & musician that plays guitar and piano. She started writing original songs at 9 years old. She loves being outdoors, riding bikes, hiking and exploring natural parks. In Sydney's song writing she references nature and loves telling stories. She is currently recording her first song with the assistance of Alice Cooper's The Rock Teen Center. She loves dogs and we have two Bandit and Hunter. Sydney enjoys volunteering, cooking and baking and hanging out with friends.

Here is one of her newest songs:

"Burning Red" by Sydney Swanson

https://youtu.be/BQm82mrShKg