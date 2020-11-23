Fulton Homes School Salute From Home: Sophia La Rue
November 23, 2020
Categories:
Sophia La Rue:
Sophia is a 17 yr old Junior at Sunnyslope High School. She participates in Cross Country, Track and Dance at her school. She is an A student. She loves dogs and hanging out with her friends.
