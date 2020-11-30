Fulton Homes School Salute From Home: Sonny Correa

November 30, 2020
Fulton Homes School Salute
Sonny Correa:  I love playing with frequencies and sounds that just make you feel something, it's the way music was created! It's pretty cool. It just sort of takes you to another world... In case you're wondering what I do; I play and produce music.

