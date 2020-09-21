Fulton Homes School Salute From Home: Kyra O'Connor

Kyra O'Connor: I fell in love with singing and musical theater at The Ahwatukee Children's Theatre. I have been singing, dancing, and in musical theatre there since I was 8. I am currently in their Select High School Performance/Show Choir. I have been in many productions/concerts at Seton, Scottsdale Desert Stages, and The Ahwatukee Children's Theatre over the last 9 years. I hope to pursue the arts in some form after high school.