First Listen: John Fogerty & Billy Gibbons Share "Holy Grail"

The promised collaboration between tour mates JOHN FOGERTY and ZZ TOP's BILLY F. GIBBONS has arrived!

"Holy Grail" is a song that has been a regular part of the Blues & Bayous Tour, which began in late May. During the shows, Mr. Fogerty brings Mr. Gibbons out on stage to perform the track, a song that comfortably fits right in with the patented "swamp boogie" feel and sound that has been part and parcel of Fogerty's long, musical career.

Of the song, John Fogerty exclaimed, "For me, as a musician, swamp boogie is the holy grail of music. This sound captured my soul from a very early age. I couldn't think of a better artist to conjure the vibe of the swamp with me better than the one and only Billy F. Gibbons." For his part, Billy Gibbons offered, "Getting together and collaborating with John Fogerty to create a new song called 'Holy Grail' is a tangible dividend from the Fogerty-Gibbons exchange."

The Blues & Bayous Tour continues through the end of June. Rock on, fellas!