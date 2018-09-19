Our favorite time of year is finally here

Here in Arizona we’ll still see a few more triple digit weather days, but summer is officially over on Saturday, and we’re excited! There’s so much to look forward to during the fall season. And we’re not just talking about the great weather. Here’s a list of our favorite things.

So Many Pumpkins

We love picking them. We loves carving them. We love eating them. And we especially love our pumpkin spice lattes! Check out all these fun facts about pumpkins from the Farmer’s Almanac.

Fall Fashion

We can finally dust off those boots, and take the scarves out of the space saver bags. Oh, and our pets are pretty excited they finally get to wear their favorite sweater again too!

Festivals and Beyond

There is no shortage of great fall events here in the Valley. And there’s something for every age group. So clear your calendar, because you’re going to be busy for the next couple of months.

Check out these upcoming events.

Fright Nights

If you enjoy horror movies and creepy ghost stories, this fall has plenty to strike your fancy. In September the scary nun from Conjuring 2 will be returning to the big screen. Laurie Strode will be facing Michael Myers for the last time in October. So keep the popcorn popping and see what else is set to come out.

Food and Baking

You don’t have to wait till Thanksgiving to take out your favorite comfort food recipe cook book. Why not try out that spicy mac & cheese recipe this weekend. Or if you need some more ideas, check this out.

Day Hikes

It’s a great time to get out and explore Arizona. Take a solo trip along the Mormon Trail, or take your four-legged friend to the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Check out Arizona Hikers Guide to find new trails.

Football/Tailgating

What’s on your list of must-haves for the perfect tailgate party? A Freedom Grill that hooks up to your trailer hitch? Arizona Cardinals folding chairs? Solo cups and spirit beads? Whatever you pack, just make sure you plan ahead, and get to the game extra early!