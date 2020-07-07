Could that 7:1 Ratio for Dog Years be Wrong?

So...How old are our dogs then!?

July 7, 2020
Dee Garcia

Getty Images

WHOA! We have always believed that our dogs age 7 "years" to every 1 human year!

 

New research says that 7:1 ratio could be WRONG! Apparently, dogs age quite a bit during their first year (remember, a 9 month old dog can have puppies!)

 

The scale looks a little something like this: 1 year old dog is about 30, 2 year old dog is about 52.

 

The good news? As they age, the process slows and levels off!

 

Very interesting! Pretty sure Niko's Braxton (age 14) and Dee's Nina (12) are still pretty ancient though hehehe

Here's Young B at age 14: 

braxton, dog, dogs, chihuahua, pets

 

This is Dee's 12 year old Nina: 

Nina, yorkie, dog, dogs, pet

 

and honorable mention to her slightly younger doggos, Harley (7) and Ari (5)

boxers, boxer dogs, pets, pet, dog, dogs

 

- The Niko Show & Dee Garcia

 

Check out the full article here: https://bit.ly/3iEfHul

Photo: Getty Images

 

