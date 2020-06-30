People Will Eat Raw Chicken. Here's why.
Deny Raw Chicken? Not so fast!
June 30, 2020
Researchers in Norway determined that people will consume NASTY things (like undercooked chicken or moldy bread) in order to make a good impression. Particularly, if we are in a high stress situation--like having dinner with your in laws or boss.
Apparently, the when weighing out the potential consequences, we would rather suffer physically than offend someone or be viewed as unpolite.
Here we are chatting about it!
Would you eat RAW chicken or moldy bread to make a good impression⁉️-- #TheNikoShow #MorningRadio #GoodImpressions #savingface #phoenix #phx #arizona #az #media #onair #onairpersonality
And here's a link to the full article: https://cnn.it/31vNpMz