People Will Eat Raw Chicken. Here's why.

Researchers in Norway determined that people will consume NASTY things (like undercooked chicken or moldy bread) in order to make a good impression. Particularly, if we are in a high stress situation--like having dinner with your in laws or boss.

Apparently, the when weighing out the potential consequences, we would rather suffer physically than offend someone or be viewed as unpolite.

And here's a link to the full article: https://cnn.it/31vNpMz