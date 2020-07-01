Judi Dench: This 'Saved My Life' During the Pandemic

You won't believe what kept Judi entertained!

July 1, 2020
Dee Garcia
Dee Garcia
Judi Dench Loves Tik Tok

Getty Images

Categories: 
coronavirus
Entertainment
Headlines

It saved her life! Okay, not actually. But Judi Dench is an actress, so 'dramatic' suits her!

Obviously during the pandemic, many were left with an excessive amount of hours to fill. Judi Dench, with productions for 100% of all movies, everywhere halted, is not the exception. 

So what did she do to fill the time? Tik Tok! She has learned some of the popular choreographed dances with the help of her grandson, 23 year old Sam Williams. 

The classy 85 year old lady can be seen rockin it on Tik Tok here: Judi Dench Dancin'

Get it, Judi.

 

 

Tags: 
judi dench
dame judi dench
Coronavirus
Entertainment
family
pandemic
covid 19
tik tok
social media