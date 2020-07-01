The MTV Video Music Awards Are BACK!

Good idea...or nah?!

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a news conference yesterday that the MTV Video Music Awards would be LIVE in NYC in August. Not long ago, New York City was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Andrew Cuomo really cracked down on the state, and restrictions were heavy--so it's not a surprise that they flattened the curve.

But is gathering hundreds of people in one room a good idea right now? Governor Cuomo clearly thinks it's safe enough to do so. No word yet on whether or not any celebs will ACTUALLY ATTEND.

Too soon for an event like this? Will celebs show? Will you watch?

Photo: Getty Images