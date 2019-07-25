ZZ TOP ROC DOC: "THAT LITTLE OL' BAND FROM TEXAS" COMING YOUR WAY

There have been some pretty great documentaries lately regarding music and performers we all love. Queen has "Bohemian Rhapsody" which launched a craze for Freddie and the boys. Elton John put a twist on his documentary to be a musical adaptation of his early years. No bring in ZZ Top! There is a new documentary coming out on August 13th called "That Little Ol' Band From Texas" and it will premier at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood. The documentary talks about how the band got together, and how they took the music scene by storm. There are interviews with all the band members, plus a list of celebrities that are what we are, huge fans. Billy Bob Thorton, Joshua Homme, and more tell their side of the band as well.

All three members, Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard will be at the premier, then a few day later, they will embark on their 50th Anniversary Tour. If you are a fan, this will be a must see. Enjoy the trailer and watch out for showings coming to a town near you!