Charlie Chats with a Wedding Coordinator at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica

September 4, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Categories: 
Entertainment

Charlie Huero had the opportunity to interview Rita Johnson while at Sandals South Coast.  Rita is a Wedding Coordinator at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica. 

Tags: 
Sandals Resorts
Sandals South Coast
Wedding Moons