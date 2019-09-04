Charlie Chats with a Wedding Coordinator at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica
September 4, 2019
Categories:
Charlie Huero had the opportunity to interview Rita Johnson while at Sandals South Coast. Rita is a Wedding Coordinator at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica.
On Air Now
Special Features
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
05 Sep
KOOL-FM's Lost 80's Live Celebrity Theatre
10 Sep
John Mayer Talking Stick Resort Arena
13 Sep
Dave Matthews Band! Ak Chin Pavilion
14 Sep
9/11 Heroes Run ASU Polytechnic Campus
14 Sep
Eric Clapton Talking Stick Resort Arena