Charlie Chats with the manager of the Red Lane Spa at Sandals South Coast

Charlie Huero had the opportunity to interview Donnette Armstrong while at Sandals South Coast. Donnette is the Manager of the Red Lane Spa at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://kool.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://www.youtube.com/embed/VZLMf1peNFM">https://www.youtube.com/embed/VZLMf1peNFM" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>