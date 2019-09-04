Charlie Chats with the manager of the Red Lane Spa at Sandals South Coast
September 4, 2019
Charlie Huero had the opportunity to interview Donnette Armstrong while at Sandals South Coast. Donnette is the Manager of the Red Lane Spa at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://kool.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://www.youtube.com/embed/VZLMf1peNFM">https://www.youtube.com/embed/VZLMf1peNFM" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>