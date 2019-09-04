Charlie Chats with the General Manager of Sandals South Coast in Jamaica

Charlie Huero had the opportunity to interview Adrian Whitehead while at Sandals South Coast. Adrian is the General Manager of Sandals South Coast in Jamaica.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://kool.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://www.youtube.com/embed/C_3FDPpyWUs">https://www.youtube.com/embed/C_3FDPpyWUs" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>