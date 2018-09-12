Having a PARTY? Here are 5 of the KOOLest songs!

Have you ever been in charge of the music at a party? Or maybe even at you cookout? It's not easy. There are so many different tastes of music that it's hard to make sure you keep people "in the mood". There are some songs that you MUST play at house parties or even at your cookouts that get people to move a bit. Here are 5 songs that will keep your company in motion, or at least singing! After a few adult beverages, they may be doing karaoke to them!

1. B-52'S "LOVE SHACK"

Video of The B-52&#039;s - &quot;Love Shack&quot; (Official Music Video)

It's the song everyone knows, but the B-52's are no strangers to being a party band. It's how they started out! They were all sharing one of those flaming volcano drinks and started jamming out at a restaurant in Athens, Georgia. The rest became history. With songs like "Party Out Of Bounds", "Rock Lobster", and "Private Idaho"- they perfected the art of the Party Anthem!

2. AC/DC "YOU SHOOK ME ALL NIGHT LONG"

Video of AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long (Official Video)

From the first strum of the guitar, you know what going to happen! Inspired by the ladies they saw while recording the album "Back In Black" in the Bahamas, this song not only goes down as one of the best in Rock And Roll, but it is tops when it comes to a Party Anthem!

3. NIRVANA "SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT"

Video of Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

When you here Kurt Cobain kick off this song on his guitar, strap yourself in and enjoy the ride! When this came on the radio, there was nothing that sounded like it. No matter what party you went to, this was sure to be played. I think that still is true for today.

4. PRINCE "1999"

Video of Prince - 1999 (Official Music Video)

Get your funk on, this Prince song was an Anthem long BEFORE the year 1999, and when the turn of the century came about, it once again returned to the throne! Prince wrote this in 1982 and the song was mostly about the Cold War. Today, it lives on as one of the KOOLest Party Anthems!

5. MICHAEL JACKSON "DON'T STOP 'TIL YOU GET ENOUGH"

Video of Michael Jackson - Don’t Stop &#039;Til You Get Enough (Official Video)

It's Michael's first chart topper as a solo artist away from his brothers. This was huge at the height of my rollerskating days, and it was the jam we all requested the DJ to play so we could do our atomic drop inside the song.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Here is a SHORT list of songs that could be up there as well, so we will give them an honorable mention.

JAMES BROWN "I FEEL GOOD"

KOOL & THE GANG "CELEBRATION"

QUEEN "WE WILL ROCK YOU/WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS"

SOFT CELL "TAINTED LOVE"

There are so many great songs, and depending on the party and the atmosphere- this list could easily be 200 songs long! What songs would you add to the list?