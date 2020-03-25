School Salute Check Presentation: Social Distance Edition!

It is with great honor to our nation and those who serve it, that Fulton Homes has partnered with 94.5 KOOL FM to offer an opportunity for local school music programs to show their patriotism.

In lieu of the global pandemic most individuals have chosen to take precautions by practicing social distancing- your hosts and staff at 94.5 KOOL FM included! However, social distancing has not stopped KOOL FM's Charlie Huero from presenting a check of $1000 to one lucky winner each month for a stellar performance of the Star Spangled Banner.

Check out February's winner, Desert Edge High School (under the Instruction of Amy Lowe), as they are VIRTUALLY presented with their $1000 check!