Lead singer of The Cars Ric Ocasek has passed away

Missing Ric Ocasek

September 15, 2019
Charlie Huero
Ric Ocasek, founding member of The Cars has been found dead. According to reports from TMZ, his estranged wife, model Paulina Porizkova, found him unresponsive in his townhome in New York City. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Ric was the lead singer for the band who were just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last year where the band performed together. Ric was 70 years old. Ric is survived by his five kids. 

