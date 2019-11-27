QUOTE OF THE DAY WEDNESDAY
Get your mind right!
November 27, 2019
How your mind is, determines how you move forward. Think for a minute. Bring yourself to center. Clear your mind. Then make your next move. ~ Charlie
