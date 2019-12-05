QUOTE OF THE DAY THURSDAY

Can you keep a secret?

December 5, 2019
Charlie Huero
quote
Quote of the Day

Daily routines are called habits. Get in the habit of being positive. Doing good, being thankful. ~ Charlie

