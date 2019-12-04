QUOTE OF THE DAY WEDNESDAY

Why did you start?

December 4, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
As you move on your path and things get rough, never forget why you started. Stop. Breathe. Re-focus and get back on track. ~ Charlie

