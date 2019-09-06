QUOTE OF THE DAY FRIDAY
Dream. Then take action!
September 6, 2019
Categories:
It's one thing to dream. It's another to dream about things you would like in your life. Then you need to ACT on those dreams. That's the hard part. ~ Charlie
On Air Now
Special Features
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
10 Sep
John Mayer Talking Stick Resort Arena
13 Sep
Dave Matthews Band! Ak Chin Pavilion
14 Sep
9/11 Heroes Run ASU Polytechnic Campus
14 Sep
Eric Clapton Talking Stick Resort Arena
14 Sep
Battle Of The KOOL Cover Bands 2019 Talking Stick Resort