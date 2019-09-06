QUOTE OF THE DAY FRIDAY

Dream. Then take action!

September 6, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5

It's one thing to dream. It's another to dream about things you would like in your life. Then you need to ACT on those dreams. That's the hard part. ~ Charlie

Tags: 
Dreams
QUOTE
MOTIVATION
inspiration
actions
difficult
quote of the day