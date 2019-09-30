QUOTE OF THE DAY MONDAY
Make someone feel amazing today!
September 30, 2019
Categories:
From the clerk at the store, to the guy who cut you off in traffic, to the person asking for some change. Think about it. Make people feel good. It will all come back to you! ~ Charlie
On Air Now
Special Features
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
05 Oct
Keys to Car Seat Safety! Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria
05 Oct
Don't Be A Chump! Check For A Lump! Steel Indian School Park
10 Oct
Peoria Film Festival Harkins Arrowhead Fountains Theatres
10 Oct
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo! Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12 Oct
Keys to Car Seat Safety! Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Avondale