QUOTE OF THE DAY MONDAY

Make someone feel amazing today!

September 30, 2019
Charlie Huero
From the clerk at the store, to the guy who cut you off in traffic, to the person asking for some change. Think about it. Make people feel good. It will all come back to you! ~ Charlie

