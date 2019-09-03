QUOTE OF THE DAY

Live YOUR life!

September 3, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Be careful on how much validity you put into other peoples thoughts and opinions. It's one thing to seek out advice, it's another to let it run your life and what you do. Be you. Be smart. ~ Charlie

