QUOTE OF THE DAY FRIDAY
No regrets. Just good feelings all around.
September 27, 2019
Categories:
It should be in our nature. I really believe that everyone has this ability. It is the easiest of the super-powers. Think about it every day, then practice it every day! It will spread! ~ Charlie
On Air Now
Special Features
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
28 Sep
St. Jude Walk/Run Westworld of Scottsdale
28 Sep
Keys to Car Seat Safety! Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Avondale
28 Sep
Night Ranger Wild Horse Pass
30 Sep
Step Up. Stop Cancer! Phoenix Children's Hospital
05 Oct
Keys to Car Seat Safety! Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria