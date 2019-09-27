QUOTE OF THE DAY FRIDAY

No regrets. Just good feelings all around.

September 27, 2019
Charlie Huero
It should be in our nature. I really believe that everyone has this ability. It is the easiest of the super-powers. Think about it every day, then practice it every day! It will spread! ~ Charlie

