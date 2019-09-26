QUOTE OF THE DAY

Smiles are free and can be in endless supply!

September 26, 2019
Charlie Huero
It doesn't hurt. It does not cost you a thing. It's easy to give, and you don't need to get one back. It's fun! How many can you give away today?

