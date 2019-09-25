QUOTE OF THE DAY WEDNESDAY
It all starts with YOU! Work on YOU first.
September 25, 2019
Categories:
So many times we are concentrating our efforts on those around us without thinking about ourselves. You. Your mind. Your attutide. It is your foundation. Alwyas be working on YOU! ~ Charlie
On Air Now
Special Features
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
28 Sep
St. Jude Walk/Run Westworld of Scottsdale
28 Sep
Keys to Car Seat Safety! Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Avondale
28 Sep
Night Ranger Wild Horse Pass
30 Sep
Step Up. Stop Cancer! Phoenix Children's Hospital
05 Oct
Keys to Car Seat Safety! Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria