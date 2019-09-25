QUOTE OF THE DAY WEDNESDAY

It all starts with YOU! Work on YOU first.

September 25, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5

So many times we are concentrating our efforts on those around us without thinking about ourselves. You. Your mind. Your attutide. It is your foundation. Alwyas be working on YOU! ~ Charlie

Tags: 
MOTIVATION
attitude
project
you
inspiration
quote of the day
QUOTE