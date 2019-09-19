QUOTE OF THE DAY THURSDAY
It starts with making your bed!
September 19, 2019
Some say making your bed is a great way to start your day. I agree. ~ Charlie
21 Sep
Toto 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour Celebrity Theatre
28 Sep
St. Jude Walk/Run Westworld of Scottsdale
28 Sep
Night Ranger Wild Horse Pass
05 Oct
Don't Be A Chump! Check For A Lump! Steel Indian School Park
10 Oct
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo! Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum