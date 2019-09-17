QUOTE OF THE DAY TUESDAY
Keep it movin'!
September 17, 2019
One of the hardest things to do is keep your momentum moving forward. If you have a great idea, act. Move forward. It's easier said than done. I know you can do it! ~ Charlie
