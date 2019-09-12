QUOTE OF THE DAY THURSDAY

Don't be a K.I.A. (Know It All)

September 12, 2019
Charlie Huero
We all know that someone who has an opinion about everything. Sometimes silence is best. Sometimes listening is best. Don't be a K.I.A.

