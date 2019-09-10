QUOTE OF THE DAY TUESDAY

Put in more effort and it will pay off!

September 10, 2019
Charlie Huero
It's one thing to do what is expected. That's the easy part. Doing more than what is expected is harder. Go the extra mile. It will pay off. ~ Charlie

