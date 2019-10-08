QUOTE OF THE DAY TUESDAY

It's good to play in the rain!

October 8, 2019
Charlie Huero
I have always been a believer of the saying "things happen for a reason." It might be something spiritual for you, or not, but I have always thought that things happen for a reason. ~ Charlie

