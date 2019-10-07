QUOTE OF THE DAY MONDAY

Change what's inside and watch what happens next!

October 7, 2019
Charlie Huero
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5
Quote of the Day

Change happens within. Once you change inside, you will notice that other things will start changing around you. Try it! ~ Charlie

change
QUOTE
monday
inspiration
MOTIVATION