QUOTE OF THE DAY MONDAY
Change what's inside and watch what happens next!
October 7, 2019
Categories:
Change happens within. Once you change inside, you will notice that other things will start changing around you. Try it! ~ Charlie
Tags:
On Air Now
Special Features
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
09 Oct
Beach Viper! Arizona State Fair
10 Oct
Peoria Film Festival Harkins Arrowhead Fountains Theatres
10 Oct
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo! Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12 Oct
Keys to Car Seat Safety! Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Avondale
15 Oct
Phil Collins Talking Stick Resort Arena